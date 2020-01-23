Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 23 January, 2020, 9:40 AM
Home Miscellaneous

Cold-related diseases affect 6,010 more

Published : Thursday, 23 January, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 30
Staff Correspondent

Various cold-related diseases affected some 6,010 people across the country in the last 24 hours, the government said on Wednesday.
Data from the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) control room showed that 971 of the patients received treatment for acute respiratory infection (ARI).
Another 1,984 were treated for diarrhoea, and 3,055 for other diseases including jaundice, inflammation in the eye, skin diseases, and fever.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Baul singer Shariat held for his involvement in crime: PM
Cold-related diseases affect 6,010 more
Sagira Morshed murder case ready for trial after 32 yrs
Another cold wave likely from Wednesday
290 govt officials are now OSD, state minister tells JS
Press conference titled 'Lets End Inequality Together Make South Asia Fair for All'
Five more DU hunger striking students fall sick
BD to do better in ICT in future: Minister


Latest News
China locks down epicenter of virus outbreak
Tigers reach Lahore
Ex-minister’s son who takes toilet cleaner dies
China coronavirus deaths rise to 17
Outstanding loans of bank directors hit Tk 171,616 cr: Minister
IU restricts campus entry for outsiders
Tigers off to Pakistan to play T20 series
Brazilian legend Julio Cesar in city
N Korea bans foreign tourists over new virus
Brunei seeks Bangladesh’s support for expanding its agriculture
Most Read News
Tahsan and Shovan enthrall audiences at the Deshi Winter Fest 2020
New horizon of carpooling with HOP IN
BGMEA building demolition work begins
3 construction workers electrocuted
New virus adapting and mutating: China
2 Bangladeshis killed in BSF firing
BNP Standing Committee Member Amir Khasru Mahmud Chowdhury
HC bans displaying laminated posters
Crisis-hit Lebanon names new govt
School teacher 'beaten dead' by money lenders
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft