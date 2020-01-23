Video
Serena into third round as Osaka sets up Coco crunch

Published : Thursday, 23 January, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 30

MELBOURNE, JAN 22: Fifteen-year-old prodigy Coco Gauff set up an Australian Open blockbuster with defending champion Naomi Osaka on Wednesday, as Serena Williams screamed and shouted her way into the third round.
On a day when men's seeds tumbled, Serbia's Novak Djokovic strode towards his eighth Melbourne title and soon-to-retire Caroline Wozniacki lived to fight another day.
American teenager Gauff, showing a tenacity which is becoming her trademark, clawed her way back from a set down to beat the experienced Sorana Cirstea 4-6, 6-3, 7-5.
Gauff, who bellowed and pumped her fists as she completed her victory, said her "will to win" had got her through the tough second-round match at a windswept Melbourne Park.
"My parents always told me you can always come back -- no matter what the score is," said Gauff, who beat seven-time Grand Slam champion Venus Williams in round one.




Gauff also beat Williams on her Grand Slam debut last year at Wimbledon, and in another quirk, she faced Osaka in the US Open third round, going down meekly in straight sets.
Japan's Osaka, 22, beat China's Zheng Saisai 6-2, 6-4 but briefly lost her cool mid-match, hurling and kicking her racquet when she gave up a break in the second set.
"I was thinking that I really don't want to play a third set this time," explained Osaka, who is defending a Grand Slam title for the second time.
Former world number one Wozniacki, playing her final tournament before retiring, came from behind in both sets for a 7-5, 7-5 win over Dayana Yastremska of Ukraine.    -AFP



« PreviousNext »

