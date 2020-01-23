Ten-man Arsenal hold Chelsea



Chelsea's German defender Antonio Rudiger (R) vies with Arsenal's French striker Alexandre Lacazette (C) during the English Premier League football match between Chelsea and Arsenal at Stamford Bridge in London on January 21, 2020. photo: AFP

Newcastle improbably came back from 2-0 down to draw against Everton, with substitute Florian Lejeune netting twice in stoppage time, and Aston Villa found a last-gasp winner against in-form Watford.

Elsewhere, Southampton climbed to ninth in the table with victory against Crystal Palace while Bournemouth gave themselves hope with a 3-1 win over fellow-strugglers Brighton.

Fourth-placed Chelsea twice took the lead against Arsenal, who were reduced to 10 men after former Blues defender David Luiz took out Tammy Abraham when he was through on goal.

Jorginho put Chelsea 1-0 ahead from the penalty spot in the 28th minute but Gabriel Martinelli equalised for Arsenal in the second half.

Cesar Azpilicueta put Chelsea 2-1 up with just six minutes remaining but Arsenal levelled only three minutes later through Hector Bellerin.

The 2-2 draw leaves Chelsea six points ahead of fifth-placed Manchester United having played a game extra while Arsenal are in 10th spot, seemingly out of the running for a place in the top four.

Chelsea boss Frank Lampard was frustrated that his team had not been more clinical in front of goal.

"We could have had three or four goals today," he told the BBC. "Having shots, crosses and lots of 'ooh' moments. We have to be clinical."

"To do that against this kind of opponent in this stadium, I really value," he said. "The way they have done it, with the spirit they have done it, that's great."

Pep Guardiola's City, with defender Aymeric Laporte back in the side, looked as though they might rue Gabriel Jesus's squandered first-half penalty but their Argentine hitman Sergio Aguero came to the rescue. Despite the 1-0 win, second-placed City remain 13 points behind runaway leaders Liverpool, having played two games more, and their bid to defend their title appears hopeless.

City's French central defender Laporte has been out of action since suffering a knee injury at the end of August and he was a surprise inclusion at Bramall Lane.

Sheffield United goalkeeper Dean Henderson denied Jesus from the penalty spot about 10 minutes from half-time after a foul on Riyad Mahrez.

But City made amends when substitute Sergio Aguero, on for Jesus, tapped in from Kevin De Bruyne's cross in the 73rd minute.

"We knew it would be a difficult place to come," Guardiola said. "We concede one or two clear chances, nothing more than that. -AFP









