Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 23 January, 2020, 9:40 AM
Home Sports

Bayern Munich sign Real defender Odriozola on loan

Published : Thursday, 23 January, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 45

BERLIN, JAN 22: Bayern Munich have signed Real Madrid right-back Alvaro Odriozola on loan until the end of the season, the two clubs confirmed on Wednesday. The 24-year-old Spain international will bolster Bayern's defence, which has been left short on cover with centre-backs Niklas Suele and Lucas Hernandez sidelined by knee injuries.
"We decided to comply with the request of our head coach Hansi Flick for reinforcements in defence and together we decided on Alvaro Odriozola," said Bayern chairman Karl-Heinz Rummenigge in a statement.
"We are very happy about his signing and would like to thank those in charge at Real Madrid for their very friendly and cooperative discussions."
The move helps both parties as Odriozola, who was signed from Real Sociedad for 35 million euros ($39 million) in 2018, has struggled for game time in Madrid, where Dani Carvajal is preferred in the right-back role.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Serena into third round as Osaka sets up Coco crunch
Ten-man Arsenal hold Chelsea
Bayern Munich sign Real defender Odriozola on loan
Brazilian legend Julio Cesar now in city
Aguero strikes as Man City blunt Blades
Sharapova career in balance after Melbourne humiliation
Bangladesh should win the series in Pakistan: Shakib
Premier Div Volleyball results


Latest News
China locks down epicenter of virus outbreak
Tigers reach Lahore
Ex-minister’s son who takes toilet cleaner dies
China coronavirus deaths rise to 17
Outstanding loans of bank directors hit Tk 171,616 cr: Minister
IU restricts campus entry for outsiders
Tigers off to Pakistan to play T20 series
Brazilian legend Julio Cesar in city
N Korea bans foreign tourists over new virus
Brunei seeks Bangladesh’s support for expanding its agriculture
Most Read News
Tahsan and Shovan enthrall audiences at the Deshi Winter Fest 2020
New horizon of carpooling with HOP IN
BGMEA building demolition work begins
3 construction workers electrocuted
New virus adapting and mutating: China
2 Bangladeshis killed in BSF firing
BNP Standing Committee Member Amir Khasru Mahmud Chowdhury
HC bans displaying laminated posters
Crisis-hit Lebanon names new govt
School teacher 'beaten dead' by money lenders
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft