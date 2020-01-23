

Brazilian legend Julio Cesar now in city

The former Inter Milan goalkeeper will pay homage to Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh

Mujibur Rahman by placing wreath at his portrait in front of Bangabandhu Memorial Museum at

Dhanmondi today (Thursday) morning.

After that the 40-year-old legend, will take part in a photo session with BFF officials and members of 'Swadhin Bangla Football Team', and hold an official press conference with the local pressmen. He will also watch the second semifinal match between Bangladesh and Burundi of the Bangabandhu Gold Cup in the afternoon before leaving Dhaka at night.

Júlio César won 87 international caps for Brazil between 2004 and 2014. He was selected for the 2006, 2010 and 2014 FIFA World Cups, and two Copa América tournaments. His performance in the 2014 FIFA World Cup match against Germany set the record for most goals conceded in a single match for Brazil.









He was also named UEFA Club Goalkeeper of the Year after the 2009-10 season and won the Golden Glove award at the 2013 Confederations Cup. -BSS





Former Brazilian goalkeeper Julio Cesar along with FIFA high official Miguel Filipe arrived in the city on Wednesday afternoon for a two-day visit as a FIFA ambassador for the ongoing Bangabandhu Gold Cup International Football Tournament.The former Inter Milan goalkeeper will pay homage to Father of the Nation Bangabandhu SheikhMujibur Rahman by placing wreath at his portrait in front of Bangabandhu Memorial Museum atDhanmondi today (Thursday) morning.After that the 40-year-old legend, will take part in a photo session with BFF officials and members of 'Swadhin Bangla Football Team', and hold an official press conference with the local pressmen. He will also watch the second semifinal match between Bangladesh and Burundi of the Bangabandhu Gold Cup in the afternoon before leaving Dhaka at night.Júlio César won 87 international caps for Brazil between 2004 and 2014. He was selected for the 2006, 2010 and 2014 FIFA World Cups, and two Copa América tournaments. His performance in the 2014 FIFA World Cup match against Germany set the record for most goals conceded in a single match for Brazil.He was also named UEFA Club Goalkeeper of the Year after the 2009-10 season and won the Golden Glove award at the 2013 Confederations Cup. -BSS