Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 23 January, 2020, 9:40 AM
Home Sports

Aguero strikes as Man City blunt Blades

Published : Thursday, 23 January, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 73

Manchester City's Argentinian striker Sergio Aguero celebrates scoring the opening goal during the English Premier League football match between Sheffield United and Manchester City at Bramall Lane in Sheffield, northern England on January 21, 2020. photo: AFP

Manchester City's Argentinian striker Sergio Aguero celebrates scoring the opening goal during the English Premier League football match between Sheffield United and Manchester City at Bramall Lane in Sheffield, northern England on January 21, 2020. photo: AFP

SHEFFIELD, JAN 22: Pep Guardiola admitted Aymeric Laporte's return from injury will be key to Manchester City's hopes of a successful end to the season after Sergio Aguero sealed a 1-0 win against Sheffield United on Tuesday.
Guardiola's side were labouring to break down United until Aguero came off the bench to end their stubborn resistence at Bramall Lane.
City striker Gabriel Jesus had a penalty saved by Dean Henderson in the first half but with 17 minutes left Aguero bagged his seventh goal in four appearances in 2020.
His 21st goal of the season in all competitions moved second-placed City to within 13 points of runaway Premier League leaders Liverpool, who have two games in hand on the champions.
While City's hopes of winning a third successive title have been shattered by a combination of their own failings and Liverpool's incredible form, there is still much to play for this term.
Guardiola harbours dreams of leading City to their first Champions League crown and they also face an FA Cup date with Fulham this weekend, followed by the League Cup semi-final second leg against Manchester United.
With those cup ambitions in mind, Guardiola will have been encouraged by the way City coped with the Blades' aggressive game-plan and emerged with a fourth win from their last five league matches.
"Sergio is on fire right now. Strikers need momentum. It's good for us to have strikers in this form," Guardiola said.
"I'm so happy with the team. I know what it's like to play here, it is a tough place. We controlled it well and in the end we created chances to win."
Keeping just their third clean sheet in 14 league games was another boost for Guardiola, who gave French defender Laporte his first appearance since August after recovering from a serious knee injury.
Laporte had been back in training for over a week, but his presence in the starting line-up for the first time in 143 days was a surprise as Guardiola had hinted he was not set to feature just yet.
"We knew that Aymeric couldn't play for 90 minutes, that's why we played five at the back to protect him a little bit. He's a crucial player for us, we've missed him, it's good for us to have him back," Guardiola said after Laporte came off in the closing stages.
Guardiola might have been regretting his gamble when Muhamed Besic crashed into Laporte's ankle with an ugly tackle that earned a yellow card.
City's first half pressure should have yielded the opening goal in the 35th minute after Riyad Mahrez superbly prised open United's defence.
Sprinting down the right flank, Mahrez cut into the area and evaded two defenders with some nimble footwork before Chris Basham's trip sent him sprawling.
With Jesus replacing Aguero in starting line-up, it was the Brazilian who took the penalty, but his effort was superbly pushed away by Henderson.
City felt Henderson moved off his line before Jesus made it three misses from his last six penalties, but their appeals for a retake were ignored.
City were not on peak form




but even at less than full power they were still dangerous and Henderson had to keep out Jesus's close-range header.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Serena into third round as Osaka sets up Coco crunch
Ten-man Arsenal hold Chelsea
Bayern Munich sign Real defender Odriozola on loan
Brazilian legend Julio Cesar now in city
Aguero strikes as Man City blunt Blades
Sharapova career in balance after Melbourne humiliation
Bangladesh should win the series in Pakistan: Shakib
Premier Div Volleyball results


Latest News
China locks down epicenter of virus outbreak
Tigers reach Lahore
Ex-minister’s son who takes toilet cleaner dies
China coronavirus deaths rise to 17
Outstanding loans of bank directors hit Tk 171,616 cr: Minister
IU restricts campus entry for outsiders
Tigers off to Pakistan to play T20 series
Brazilian legend Julio Cesar in city
N Korea bans foreign tourists over new virus
Brunei seeks Bangladesh’s support for expanding its agriculture
Most Read News
Tahsan and Shovan enthrall audiences at the Deshi Winter Fest 2020
New horizon of carpooling with HOP IN
BGMEA building demolition work begins
3 construction workers electrocuted
New virus adapting and mutating: China
2 Bangladeshis killed in BSF firing
BNP Standing Committee Member Amir Khasru Mahmud Chowdhury
HC bans displaying laminated posters
Crisis-hit Lebanon names new govt
School teacher 'beaten dead' by money lenders
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft