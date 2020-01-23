

Bangladesh should win the series in Pakistan: Shakib

Though Pakistan is ranked as No.1 team, they had recently conceded a 3-0 whitewash at the hands of Sri Lanka in T20 series at their own den.

Moreover, Pakistan formed their team with most of the new players in which there was no room for Mohammad Ami who was tremendously successful during the Bangabandhu Bangladesh Premier League (BBPL) T20.

"When Sri Lanka last time visited Pakistan, they won the series by 3-0, so we have to win the series," Shakib said during his promotional activities with Lifebuoy at the city today.

The all-rounder also wished Bangladesh good luck for the tour in Pakistan in which the security issue hogs the limelight.

"I hope they will remain safe there and return to Bangladesh safely. And obviously may they return to Bangladesh with success," he added.

Shakib has been serving the two-year ban, one year of that suspended, imposed by the International Cricket Council (ICC) due to his failure to report corrupt approaches by the bookies.

But off the field from cricket he seems to have enjoyed his life full with corporate engagements. He further insisted despite all those he is missing the cricket badly.

"If you are engaged with something for most part of your life, whether you like it or you dislike it, naturally you will miss it. It is no exception in my perspective also," Shakib added.

He sidestepped the question whether he prepares himself to come back to cricket with a bang.

"You have to wait until I return to cricket [whether I comeback strongly]. If I said I am doing many things to prepare myself but I can't prove it after my return to cricket�in that case, that won't be acceptable and the result won't be good. Keep waiting�time will say the rest," he remarked.

While the likes of David Warner and Steve Smith lost all of their endorsement after being banned from the cricket due to their involvement in 'sandpaper scandal' in South Africa, Shakib's involvement in endorsement seemed to have enhanced after his ban.

Asked where the magic lies, Shakib said, "You better try to find out the reason."

But he is happy to get the love from the people despite being banned from the cricket and said his responsibility enhanced more as he wants to give back the love of the people.

"There is old saying that when you are alive, the significance of you won't be understood. But in my case, I have understood my significance while I am alive. I am happy to get those loves. The responsibility has been heightened naturally. I will try to fulfill my responsibility," he added.

However the lifebuoy company who selected Shakib as their brand ambassador to create the awareness of washing hands regularly amongst the children doesn't think that the ban imposed on Shakib would tarnish their brand image.

"We are not thinking in that line as we give importance on authenticity. As a brand and brand ambassador, Shakib has been the most authentic," Lifebuoy spokesperson Nafis Anwar said.

Shakib said: 'The relation reaches at this stage that it would hardly be hampered due to any personal problem. We are now like a family after maintaining relationship for so many days. So there is nothing to think about an alternative." -BSS























Bangladesh ace all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan insisted that the Tigers should claim the three-match T20 International series against Pakistan, considering the hosts' recent performance in this format.Though Pakistan is ranked as No.1 team, they had recently conceded a 3-0 whitewash at the hands of Sri Lanka in T20 series at their own den.Moreover, Pakistan formed their team with most of the new players in which there was no room for Mohammad Ami who was tremendously successful during the Bangabandhu Bangladesh Premier League (BBPL) T20."When Sri Lanka last time visited Pakistan, they won the series by 3-0, so we have to win the series," Shakib said during his promotional activities with Lifebuoy at the city today.The all-rounder also wished Bangladesh good luck for the tour in Pakistan in which the security issue hogs the limelight."I hope they will remain safe there and return to Bangladesh safely. And obviously may they return to Bangladesh with success," he added.Shakib has been serving the two-year ban, one year of that suspended, imposed by the International Cricket Council (ICC) due to his failure to report corrupt approaches by the bookies.But off the field from cricket he seems to have enjoyed his life full with corporate engagements. He further insisted despite all those he is missing the cricket badly."If you are engaged with something for most part of your life, whether you like it or you dislike it, naturally you will miss it. It is no exception in my perspective also," Shakib added.He sidestepped the question whether he prepares himself to come back to cricket with a bang."You have to wait until I return to cricket [whether I comeback strongly]. If I said I am doing many things to prepare myself but I can't prove it after my return to cricket�in that case, that won't be acceptable and the result won't be good. Keep waiting�time will say the rest," he remarked.While the likes of David Warner and Steve Smith lost all of their endorsement after being banned from the cricket due to their involvement in 'sandpaper scandal' in South Africa, Shakib's involvement in endorsement seemed to have enhanced after his ban.Asked where the magic lies, Shakib said, "You better try to find out the reason."But he is happy to get the love from the people despite being banned from the cricket and said his responsibility enhanced more as he wants to give back the love of the people."There is old saying that when you are alive, the significance of you won't be understood. But in my case, I have understood my significance while I am alive. I am happy to get those loves. The responsibility has been heightened naturally. I will try to fulfill my responsibility," he added.However the lifebuoy company who selected Shakib as their brand ambassador to create the awareness of washing hands regularly amongst the children doesn't think that the ban imposed on Shakib would tarnish their brand image."We are not thinking in that line as we give importance on authenticity. As a brand and brand ambassador, Shakib has been the most authentic," Lifebuoy spokesperson Nafis Anwar said.Shakib said: 'The relation reaches at this stage that it would hardly be hampered due to any personal problem. We are now like a family after maintaining relationship for so many days. So there is nothing to think about an alternative." -BSS