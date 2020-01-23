Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 23 January, 2020, 9:40 AM
Home Sports

Premier Div Volleyball results

Published : Thursday, 23 January, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 43

Two more matches of the Bangabandhu Popular Life Insurance Premier Division Volleyball League were decided on the eighth day (Wednesday) at Shaheed Noor Hossain Volleyball Stadium in the city.
On the day, Bangladesh Police beat Bangladesh Jail by 3-1 set points while Waari Club defeated Azad Sporting Club by 3-0 set points.
A total of ten teams, split into two groups, are taking part in the league, organized by Bangladesh Volleyball Federation (BVF).
Grouping:
Group A - Titas Club, Bangladesh Water Development Board, Bangladesh Police Athletics Club, Bangladesh Jail, Dhaka Sobuj.
Group B - Bangladesh Power Development Board, Border Guard Bangladesh, Wari Club, Azad Sporting Club and Bangladesh Ansar and Village Defense Party.    -BSS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Serena into third round as Osaka sets up Coco crunch
Ten-man Arsenal hold Chelsea
Bayern Munich sign Real defender Odriozola on loan
Brazilian legend Julio Cesar now in city
Aguero strikes as Man City blunt Blades
Sharapova career in balance after Melbourne humiliation
Bangladesh should win the series in Pakistan: Shakib
Premier Div Volleyball results


Latest News
China locks down epicenter of virus outbreak
Tigers reach Lahore
Ex-minister’s son who takes toilet cleaner dies
China coronavirus deaths rise to 17
Outstanding loans of bank directors hit Tk 171,616 cr: Minister
IU restricts campus entry for outsiders
Tigers off to Pakistan to play T20 series
Brazilian legend Julio Cesar in city
N Korea bans foreign tourists over new virus
Brunei seeks Bangladesh’s support for expanding its agriculture
Most Read News
Tahsan and Shovan enthrall audiences at the Deshi Winter Fest 2020
New horizon of carpooling with HOP IN
BGMEA building demolition work begins
3 construction workers electrocuted
New virus adapting and mutating: China
2 Bangladeshis killed in BSF firing
BNP Standing Committee Member Amir Khasru Mahmud Chowdhury
HC bans displaying laminated posters
Crisis-hit Lebanon names new govt
School teacher 'beaten dead' by money lenders
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft