Premier Div Volleyball results

Two more matches of the Bangabandhu Popular Life Insurance Premier Division Volleyball League were decided on the eighth day (Wednesday) at Shaheed Noor Hossain Volleyball Stadium in the city.

On the day, Bangladesh Police beat Bangladesh Jail by 3-1 set points while Waari Club defeated Azad Sporting Club by 3-0 set points.

A total of ten teams, split into two groups, are taking part in the league, organized by Bangladesh Volleyball Federation (BVF).

Grouping:

Group A - Titas Club, Bangladesh Water Development Board, Bangladesh Police Athletics Club, Bangladesh Jail, Dhaka Sobuj.

Group B - Bangladesh Power Development Board, Border Guard Bangladesh, Wari Club, Azad Sporting Club and Bangladesh Ansar and Village Defense Party. -BSS





