Thursday, 23 January, 2020, 9:40 AM
BD Women cricket team lifts Quadrangular Series trophy

Published : Thursday, 23 January, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 45

Bangladesh Women cricket team beat India B team by 14 runs in the final of Women's T20 Quadrangular Series to lift the trophy in Patna, India on Wednesday.
The Tigress, who opted to bat first, piled up 117-7 and defended it well to restrict India B team to 103-8.
Opener Murshida Kharun and Sanjida Islam kept Bangladeshi Women flowing during the batting, scoring identical 34 runs. Nigar Sultana Joty scored 18 while Shamima Sultana made 13.
Tanjuja Kanwer scalped 3-14 for India B team while NT Kohale took 2-18.
Skipper Salma Khatun and Jahanara Alam led Bangladesh in bowling, claiming two wickets apiece.
Along with them Khadiza Tul Kubra and Nahida Akter also dazzled with cherry to pick up one wicket apiece.
T Hasabins was the highest scorer for India B team with 34 runs while Tanuja Kanwer made 21.    -BSS


