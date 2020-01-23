School hockey to create players at grassroots level: Russell





"Hockey is one of the popular games in the country and we hope that more grassroots players would come out through school hockey. The Bangladesh Hockey Federation (BHF) should give more emphasis on building the players," he said while speaking as the chief guest during the logo and jersey unveiling ceremony of the Bangabandhu School Hockey competition at Falcon

Hall in city's Tejgaon area on Wednesday.

The Bangabandhu School Hockey competition will begin from Saturday (January 25) at Chattogram Division.

BHF president Air Chief Marshal Masihuzzaman Serniabat, First Security Islami Bank Limited managing director Syed Wasek Mohammad Ali and BHF vice president and tournament committee's chairman Dr Mahfuzur Rahman were also present at the ceremony.

A total of 80 school teams will play in nine venues across the country while top two teams from each venue will play the final round scheduled to be held in Dhaka at later stage.

The champions team will receive Taka 1,00,000 (one lakh) while the runners-up team will have Taka 50,000 (fifty thousand). The third place finishers will get Taka 25,000 (Taka twenty five thousand) while the fair play team will get Taka 10,000 (Taka ten thousand) as prize money.

Apart from hockey gears and jersey, the BHF will provide Taka 10,000 (Taka ten thousand) to each participating team as participation money.









Meanwhile, the talented fifteen players from each venue, of the competition, will be given long-term training. -BSS





