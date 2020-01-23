Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 23 January, 2020, 9:40 AM
Home Sports

School hockey to create players at grassroots level: Russell

Published : Thursday, 23 January, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 42

State Minister for Youth and Sports Zahid Ahsan Russell, MP, said the school hockey will generate more players from grassroots level.
"Hockey is one of the popular games in the country and we hope that more grassroots players would come out through school hockey. The Bangladesh Hockey Federation (BHF) should give more emphasis on building the players," he said while speaking as the chief guest during the logo and jersey unveiling ceremony of the Bangabandhu School Hockey competition at Falcon
Hall in city's Tejgaon area on Wednesday.
The Bangabandhu School Hockey competition will begin from Saturday (January 25) at Chattogram Division.
BHF president Air Chief Marshal Masihuzzaman Serniabat, First Security Islami Bank Limited managing director Syed Wasek Mohammad Ali and BHF vice president and tournament committee's chairman Dr Mahfuzur Rahman were also present at the ceremony.
A total of 80 school teams will play in nine venues across the country while top two teams from each venue will play the final round scheduled to be held in Dhaka at later stage.
The champions team will receive Taka 1,00,000 (one lakh) while the runners-up team will have Taka 50,000 (fifty thousand). The third place finishers will get Taka 25,000 (Taka twenty five thousand) while the fair play team will get Taka 10,000 (Taka ten thousand) as prize money.
Apart from hockey gears and jersey, the BHF will provide Taka 10,000 (Taka ten thousand) to each participating team as participation money.




Meanwhile, the talented fifteen players from each venue, of the competition, will be given long-term training.     -BSS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Serena into third round as Osaka sets up Coco crunch
Ten-man Arsenal hold Chelsea
Bayern Munich sign Real defender Odriozola on loan
Brazilian legend Julio Cesar now in city
Aguero strikes as Man City blunt Blades
Sharapova career in balance after Melbourne humiliation
Bangladesh should win the series in Pakistan: Shakib
Premier Div Volleyball results


Latest News
China locks down epicenter of virus outbreak
Tigers reach Lahore
Ex-minister’s son who takes toilet cleaner dies
China coronavirus deaths rise to 17
Outstanding loans of bank directors hit Tk 171,616 cr: Minister
IU restricts campus entry for outsiders
Tigers off to Pakistan to play T20 series
Brazilian legend Julio Cesar in city
N Korea bans foreign tourists over new virus
Brunei seeks Bangladesh’s support for expanding its agriculture
Most Read News
Tahsan and Shovan enthrall audiences at the Deshi Winter Fest 2020
New horizon of carpooling with HOP IN
BGMEA building demolition work begins
3 construction workers electrocuted
New virus adapting and mutating: China
2 Bangladeshis killed in BSF firing
BNP Standing Committee Member Amir Khasru Mahmud Chowdhury
HC bans displaying laminated posters
Crisis-hit Lebanon names new govt
School teacher 'beaten dead' by money lenders
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft