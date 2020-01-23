Video
Thursday, 23 January, 2020, 9:39 AM
Gibson named Tigers pace bowling coach

Published : Thursday, 23 January, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 72
Sports Reporter

Ottis Gibson. photo: BCB

Former West Indian quick Ottis Gibson named the new pace bowling coach of Bangladesh national cricket team, who will fly to Pakistan with an immediate assignment during bilateral T20i series between Bangladesh and Pakistan.
Gibson succeeded South Africa origin Charl Langeveldt. Langeveldt joined with Bangladesh team in July but the BCB released him on December 18 following a request from Cricket South Africa (CSA). The former South Africa paceman took the South African bowling coach duties.




The Caribbean coach worked as the head coach of Cumilla Warriors during Bangabandhu BPL 2019. Considering his experiences and chemistry with local players during BPL, the BCB kept him under consideration.
Gibson, 50, had represented West Indies in two Tests and 15 ODIs. He bagged three wickets and collected 93 runs in Test cricket while got 34 wickets and amassed 141 runs in 50-over format game. He took coaching as profession in 1999, soon after retirement from sportsmanship. He was the bowling coach of England for two tenures, who coached South African bowlers from 2017 to 2019. Gibson was the head coach of the T20i World Cup 2012 winner West Indies.


