Thursday, 23 January, 2020, 9:39 AM
Palestine is final for second consecutive time

Published : Thursday, 23 January, 2020 at 12:00 AM
Sports Reporter

The defending champions Palestine, the Knights, had confirmed the final of Bangabandhu Gold Cup for the second time uninterruptedly following an 80-minute goal of striker Layth Kharoub brought the team a much expected win over Seychelles in the first semi-final on Wednesday at the Bangabandhu National Stadium in Dhaka.  
The strong Palestine boys came to play the six-nation international football tournament for the first time in 2018 and succeeded in being the champion of the event in their first voyage. That time, Beating Tajikistan by 4-3 (0-0) margin in the final at the same venue, the Arab boys lifted the trophy high.
However, securing the final was not easy this time. The first half of the match didn't see any fruitful movement from the sides. To be honest, Seychelles could go ahead in the very first minute of the second half if its players were a little more arranged. A free kick was awarded to them. But, the shot was uncalculated and it dropped on the offside zone.
The African boys also missed a great opportunity to take the lead in the 57-minute when they were awarded a free-kick. But the wall of Palestine defenders managed well enough to divert the ball.
But, the Seychelles booters put several unprofessional actions, including hitting opponent booters, more than a few times and caused unhappiness among the spectators. Epically, in the 62-minute, Seychelles striker Perry Monnaie injured Palestine defender Ahmed Qatmish near the side-line by nearly twisting his arm and leg at the same time using violent force. Seychelles boys heard bad worlds from the galleries for these as well.
Now, winning the semis, Palestine boys are waiting to see which team win the second semi-final today and come to challenge them in the final.










