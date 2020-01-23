Video
Bangladesh to take advantage of Burundi's weak defence

Sports Reporter

Coaches and captains of the Bangladesh and Burundi national football teams ahead of the second semi-final of the Bangabandhu Gold Cup 2020 at the BFF house on Wednesday. photo: BFF

Host Bangladesh is facing Burundi in the second semi-final of the Bangabandhu Gold Cup 2020 today (Thursday) at 5:00pm at the Bangabandhu National Stadium in Dhaka.
The African nation is 35 ranks ahead of the host nation. Burundi is 152nd in FIFA world ranking while Bangladesh is 187th. But, it's often seen that these rankings can not reflect the actual condition of the teams. Bangladesh skipper Jamal Bhuiyan also believed the same as he was describing on Wednesday.
He said, "Our opponents are ahead of us in ranking. But, ranking cannot describe everything. I believe that there will be a good fight among us and we have opportunities to win it. Their attacking side is strong. But, the defence is not up to mark. We will have to take advantage of that. We will have to attack along with maintaining a good defensive position in the midfield."
However, Bangladesh team is not fully okay. There are injury problems along with a red card. Skipper himself is suffering from groin injury and for that, he could not play against Sri Lanka in the second group match. Despite these facts, Jamal was not less in confident on the day. He was positive to do well in the vital match next day (Thursday) and confirm the final.


