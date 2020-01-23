Tigers off to Pakistan today to play T20i series



A practice session of Bangladesh National Cricket Team at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium. photo: BCB

The plan will fly at 8:00pm (BST) and is scheduled to reach in Pakistan at 11:00pm (BST). The private flight was chosen on two grounds. One is the security concern and another is time management. Bangladesh doesn't have direct air communication with Pakistan. So, they need to travel Pakistan maintaining international protocol of a 3rd country, which takes a long time. Tigers will engage in the battle within thirteen hours after their landing on Pakistan soil. So, to ensure minimum rest for cricketers, private flight was necessary.

Bangladesh cricket team has been travelling to Pakistan after a gap of almost 12 years on security issue. Pakistan however, are going to deploy 10,000 police soldiers, 17 SP, 48 DSP, 134 inspectors and 592 subordinate security workers to ensure highest level of security for guests.

The two sides featured in 10 T20i matches before this series. Pakistan came out victorious eight times and Bangladesh sealed victory twice. Both the victories of Bangladesh came at home. The most recent fixture was in 2016 during the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2016 in India, which Bangladesh lost to Pakistan by 55 runs.

Pakistan are the top side in the T20 ranking while Bangladesh are at nine. But Pakistan were swept cleanly at home by Australia in a two-match series and Sri Lanka whitewashed them in a three-match T20i series next. Bangladesh on the other hand, had also lost the latest T20i series to India by 2-1 margin.

Keeping the latest failure in mind, Pakistan called in senior cricketers like Mohammad Hafeez and Shoaib Malik. Malik had been phenomenal in the just late Bangabandhu BPL.









Tigers will lock the horns with Pakistan in the starter of series on Friday afternoon at Gaddafi Stadium, Lohore. Following clashes are scheduled to take place on January 25 and 27 at the same venue.





Bangladesh's tour to PakistanBangladesh National Cricket Team led by Mahmudullah Riyad will leave home for Pakistan tonight to play a three-match T20i series with hosts. A special Chartered Plan of Bangladesh Biman will carry Tigers to Lahore.The plan will fly at 8:00pm (BST) and is scheduled to reach in Pakistan at 11:00pm (BST). The private flight was chosen on two grounds. One is the security concern and another is time management. Bangladesh doesn't have direct air communication with Pakistan. So, they need to travel Pakistan maintaining international protocol of a 3rd country, which takes a long time. Tigers will engage in the battle within thirteen hours after their landing on Pakistan soil. So, to ensure minimum rest for cricketers, private flight was necessary.Bangladesh cricket team has been travelling to Pakistan after a gap of almost 12 years on security issue. Pakistan however, are going to deploy 10,000 police soldiers, 17 SP, 48 DSP, 134 inspectors and 592 subordinate security workers to ensure highest level of security for guests.The two sides featured in 10 T20i matches before this series. Pakistan came out victorious eight times and Bangladesh sealed victory twice. Both the victories of Bangladesh came at home. The most recent fixture was in 2016 during the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2016 in India, which Bangladesh lost to Pakistan by 55 runs.Pakistan are the top side in the T20 ranking while Bangladesh are at nine. But Pakistan were swept cleanly at home by Australia in a two-match series and Sri Lanka whitewashed them in a three-match T20i series next. Bangladesh on the other hand, had also lost the latest T20i series to India by 2-1 margin.Keeping the latest failure in mind, Pakistan called in senior cricketers like Mohammad Hafeez and Shoaib Malik. Malik had been phenomenal in the just late Bangabandhu BPL.Tigers will lock the horns with Pakistan in the starter of series on Friday afternoon at Gaddafi Stadium, Lohore. Following clashes are scheduled to take place on January 25 and 27 at the same venue.