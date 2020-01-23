Video
Education Entrepreneurs Society celebrates Int’l Education Day-2020

Published : Thursday, 23 January, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 75
YO Desk

The world will mark the first-ever International Day of Education on 24 January 2019, which was proclaimed by the United Nations National Assembly. This year the day is also going to be celebrated worldwide regarding the International Education Day.
Here are the event details of the programme-
10:00-10:30 am: Opening session: EES introduction, EMK introduction.
10:30-11:30 am: Students from different educational sectors will participate in a debate on the topic of "Bangladesh Education System Creating Division"
11:30-01:00 pm: Idea Hunt Final Presentations- School and College Students. This idea hunt is to promote and highlight the student's views. The theme is "Our Dream school/college". The participants of the competition will be the school & college-going students.
2:00-3:00 pm: Education USA will take a session focusing on undergraduate and higher studies in the USA. They will provide comprehensive and current information about opportunities to study at universities in the United States.
3:00 - 4:30 pm: Emerging organizations/Education Start-up showcase.In this particular session, EES has invited 10 emerging youth organizations who are working towards achieving SDG-4 in Bangladesh. They will introduce their organization and showcase their portfolio in front of the stakeholders, specialists and general audiences.




EdTalk: Ed talk is basically a discussion session where individuals from the different organization will be present. An inclusive set of panellists are invited and the discussion will be held on the topic of Integration of art and culture in the education of Bangladesh. Representatives of ethnic or minority groups, third gender, and specially-abled personnel will also be present there to achieve "Inclusive education".
4:30-5:00 pm: Special cultural dance performance.
Application Process: On spot registration



