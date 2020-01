To The Sun

"I will visit you" said the mouse

Take some rest, don't you cry,

To move your sorrows I'll try.



Making ground too much muddy

You sleep keeping all the buddy.

In the sky you cover your face

With the cloud like gray lace.



I don't know why you roam,

Do you want to go to Rome?

Dropping these come with me

Delicious food here you will see.

















Tell me, Sun, where's the house?"I will visit you" said the mouseTake some rest, don't you cry,To move your sorrows I'll try.Making ground too much muddyYou sleep keeping all the buddy.In the sky you cover your faceWith the cloud like gray lace.I don't know why you roam,Do you want to go to Rome?Dropping these come with meDelicious food here you will see.