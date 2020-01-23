Trump says Fed raising rates was a mistake: CNBC

Jan 22: The United States' GDP would be near 4per cent if wasn't for the lingering effect of Federal Reserve rate hikes, President Donald Trump told CNBC in an interview on Wednesday.

"Now, with all of that, had we not done the big raise on interest, I think we would have been close to 4per cent," Trump told CNBC here

"And I could see 5,000 to 10,000 points more on the Dow. But that was a killer when they raised the rate. It was just a big mistake," he added. -Reuters







