Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 23 January, 2020, 9:38 AM
Home Business

BRAC Bank Ltd Head of Retail Banking Md. Mahiul Islam

Published : Thursday, 23 January, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 33

BRAC Bank Ltd Head of Retail Banking Md. Mahiul Islam

BRAC Bank Ltd Head of Retail Banking Md. Mahiul Islam

BRAC Bank Ltd Head of Retail Banking Md. Mahiul Islam and Assure Group Founder and Chairman Md. Sheikh Shadi, flanked by their colleagues, shaking hands after signing an agreement on behalf of their respective sides, at BRAC bank head office, in Dhaka on Tuesday. Under the agreement BRAC Bank will offer preferential rate and processing fee for Home Loan for the valued customers of the companies  and Assure will provide kitchen cabinet and complimentary home shifting services to the valued customers of BRAC Bank.     photo: Bank


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Bank of America to hire 50 bankers for Asia dealmaking team
United Airlines boosts profit on more revenue, cheaper fuel
Aramco sells LNG cargo to S Korea’s S-Oil
Top firms exploring bids for Malaysia digital bank license
Trump says Fed raising rates was a mistake: CNBC
Oil slides as IEA predicts surplus, Libya disruption concerns fade
BRAC Bank Ltd Head of Retail Banking Md. Mahiul Islam
Social Islami Bank Ltd (SIBL) Managing Director and CEO


Latest News
Tigers reach Lahore
Ex-minister’s son who takes toilet cleaner dies
China coronavirus deaths rise to 17
Outstanding loans of bank directors hit Tk 171,616 cr: Minister
IU restricts campus entry for outsiders
Tigers off to Pakistan to play T20 series
Brazilian legend Julio Cesar in city
N Korea bans foreign tourists over new virus
Brunei seeks Bangladesh’s support for expanding its agriculture
Shakib wishes Tigers success for Pakistan tour
Most Read News
Tahsan and Shovan enthrall audiences at the Deshi Winter Fest 2020
New horizon of carpooling with HOP IN
BGMEA building demolition work begins
3 construction workers electrocuted
New virus adapting and mutating: China
2 Bangladeshis killed in BSF firing
BNP Standing Committee Member Amir Khasru Mahmud Chowdhury
HC bans displaying laminated posters
Crisis-hit Lebanon names new govt
School teacher 'beaten dead' by money lenders
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft