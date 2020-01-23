

BRAC Bank Ltd Head of Retail Banking Md. Mahiul Islam and Assure Group Founder and Chairman Md. Sheikh Shadi, flanked by their colleagues, shaking hands after signing an agreement on behalf of their respective sides, at BRAC bank head office, in Dhaka on Tuesday. Under the agreement BRAC Bank will offer preferential rate and processing fee for Home Loan for the valued customers of the companies and Assure will provide kitchen cabinet and complimentary home shifting services to the valued customers of BRAC Bank. photo: Bank