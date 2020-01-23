

ONE Bank Ltd Chairman Sayeed H. Chowdhury along with Managing Director Fakhrul Alam, other high officials and scholarship recipients of various educational institutions of Jashore, Khulna, Satkhira, Kushtia and Poradaha, poses at scholarship distribution ceremony held at Jashore Zilla Parishad Milonayatan, Jashore on Tuesday. As a part of CSR activities, ONE bank selects financially insecure but meritorious students for scholarship. photo: Bank