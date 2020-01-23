Iqbal Hossain Bank Asia new DMD



S. M. Iqbal Hossain

Prior to his promotion, Hossain was the Senior Executive Vice President and Head of International Business and Export Finance Division of the bank, says a press release.

Hossain started his banking career with Sonali Bank Limited in 1984. During his 18 years of career with Sonali Bank, he served at many important Branches including Soanli Bank Kolkata Branch (India) for 5 years. He joined Bank Asia Ltd as FVP and Manager Operations of Principal Office Branch in 2003.

Hossain completed his graduation and post-graduation in Economics from the University of Chittagong. He has numerous training on banking from various national and international institutes.















