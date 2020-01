Unilever Bangladesh Ltd Life Essentials Business Head Sarifuddin Nawroz Ahmed





Unilever Bangladesh Ltd Life Essentials Business Head Sarifuddin Nawroz Ahmed along with Pureit Brand Ambassador Chanchal Chowdhury and other Unilever managers and retail partners pose at "Pureit Trade Meet 2020" held at Celebration Hall at Dhanmondi in Dhaka recently. Unilever's Pureit is claimed to be the World's No. 1 Water Purifier brand. Over 400 Pureit retail partners from all over Bangladesh participated at the event. Top performing retailers were rewarded during this event.