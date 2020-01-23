Investors in India hope to see tax on equity gains scrapped





With the economy facing its worst growth, investment and jobs crisis in more than a decade, finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman needs to offer support for individuals and businesses. The scope may be limited, however, amid concern over a larger than projected deficit.

"The government cannot afford to tighten the belt too much," Hartmut Issel, head of APAC Equities at UBS Global Wealth Management, said by email. Still, the administration is in "no mood to hand out very significant packages," he added.

Rolling back long-term capital gains tax, reintroduced after a gap of 14 years on February 1, 2018, will re-energise interest in stocks, bonds, property and commodities. Possible extension of holding duration would encourage long-term investment.

The levy didn't yield much in revenue but soured investor sentiment and reduced the incentive for holding shares over longer periods.

The tax combined with the sell-off in risk assets triggered by prospects of a trade war to spur a near 10per cent slide in the S&P BSE sensex over February and March that year.

About three-quarters of the nearly 900 companies in the S&P BSE All Cap Index posted negative returns over 2018 and 2019, which may prompt a re-look at the tax, analysts say.

"If risk appetite comes back and capital markets do well, then the cycle that feeds into the fundraising and investment side can take place," said Mahesh Patil, chief investment officer for equities at Aditya Birla Sun Life Mutual Fund in Mumbai.

Stock investors in India's $2.2 trillion market contend with multiple taxes. These include the securities transaction tax, capital gains tax, stamp duty and goods and services tax. A streamlined structure will help boost the attractiveness of the market and wider participation would enhance liquidity across securities.

-Bloomberg















