Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 23 January, 2020, 9:38 AM
Home Business

Investors in India hope to see tax on equity gains scrapped

Published : Thursday, 23 January, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 12

NEW DELHI, Jan 22: Removal of the long-term capital gains tax and measures to boost consumption are high on equity investors' wish list from the Union Budget due on February 1.
With the economy facing its worst growth, investment and jobs crisis in more than a decade, finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman needs to offer support for individuals and businesses. The scope may be limited, however, amid concern over a larger than projected deficit.
"The government cannot afford to tighten the belt too much," Hartmut Issel, head of APAC Equities at UBS Global Wealth Management, said by email. Still, the administration is in "no mood to hand out very significant packages," he added.
Rolling back long-term capital gains tax, reintroduced after a gap of 14 years on February 1, 2018, will re-energise interest in stocks, bonds, property and commodities. Possible extension of holding duration would encourage long-term investment.
The levy didn't yield much in revenue but soured investor sentiment and reduced the incentive for holding shares over longer periods.
The tax combined with the sell-off in risk assets triggered by prospects of a trade war to spur a near 10per cent slide in the S&P BSE sensex over February and March that year.
About three-quarters of the nearly 900 companies in the S&P BSE All Cap Index posted negative returns over 2018 and 2019, which may prompt a re-look at the tax, analysts say.
"If risk appetite comes back and capital markets do well, then the cycle that feeds into the fundraising and investment side can take place," said Mahesh Patil, chief investment officer for equities at Aditya Birla Sun Life Mutual Fund in Mumbai.
Stock investors in India's $2.2 trillion market contend with multiple taxes. These include the securities transaction tax, capital gains tax, stamp duty and goods and services tax. A streamlined structure will help boost the attractiveness of the market and wider participation would enhance liquidity across securities.
    -Bloomberg


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Bank of America to hire 50 bankers for Asia dealmaking team
United Airlines boosts profit on more revenue, cheaper fuel
Aramco sells LNG cargo to S Korea’s S-Oil
Top firms exploring bids for Malaysia digital bank license
Trump says Fed raising rates was a mistake: CNBC
Oil slides as IEA predicts surplus, Libya disruption concerns fade
BRAC Bank Ltd Head of Retail Banking Md. Mahiul Islam
Social Islami Bank Ltd (SIBL) Managing Director and CEO


Latest News
Tigers reach Lahore
Ex-minister’s son who takes toilet cleaner dies
China coronavirus deaths rise to 17
Outstanding loans of bank directors hit Tk 171,616 cr: Minister
IU restricts campus entry for outsiders
Tigers off to Pakistan to play T20 series
Brazilian legend Julio Cesar in city
N Korea bans foreign tourists over new virus
Brunei seeks Bangladesh’s support for expanding its agriculture
Shakib wishes Tigers success for Pakistan tour
Most Read News
Tahsan and Shovan enthrall audiences at the Deshi Winter Fest 2020
New horizon of carpooling with HOP IN
BGMEA building demolition work begins
3 construction workers electrocuted
New virus adapting and mutating: China
2 Bangladeshis killed in BSF firing
BNP Standing Committee Member Amir Khasru Mahmud Chowdhury
HC bans displaying laminated posters
Crisis-hit Lebanon names new govt
School teacher 'beaten dead' by money lenders
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft