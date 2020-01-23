

Robi Chief Commercial Officer Shihab Ahmed and sheba.xyz Chief Financial Officer Md. Jahir Uddin, flanked by their colleagues, shaking hands after signing a corporate agreement on behalf of their respective enterprises, at the Robi Corporate Office at Gulshan, Dhaka, recently. Under the agreement, sheba.xyz will be able to use Robi's rstores located across the country to reach out to its customers. Robi's rstore is a retail network designed to work as a touch point for its customers to avail all kinds of digital products and services offered by the company. The agreement will allow customers to avail Robi's digital products and services as well as sheba.xyz's services from the same place, rstore.