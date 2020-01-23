Bangladesh Bank Deputy Director Salahuddin Mahmud

Bangladesh Bank Deputy Director Salahuddin Mahmud (middle) flanked by Digital Financial Services (DFS) Manager Diana Gooley (extreme right), Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA) Director Mohammad Abdul Momen (2nd from right), DFS Lab Programme Manager Md Tohurul Hasan (extreme left) and Dutch-Bangla Bank Chief Retail Business Officer Abedur Rahman Sikder (2nd from left), speaking at a roundtable hosted by Women's World at The Westin Dhaka on Tuesday. The roundtable resolved that boosting access to, and usage of, mobile wallets in the garment worker sector can accelerate the growing trend of wage digitization and aid women's financial inclusion.