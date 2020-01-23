Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 23 January, 2020, 9:37 AM
Home Business

South Korea posts lowest growth in a decade for 2019

Published : Thursday, 23 January, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 13

SEOUL, Jan 22: South Korea's economy expanded at its slowest pace for a decade last year, hampered by prolonged trade tensions between the US and China and the sluggish semiconductor market, the central bank said Wednesday.
The world's 12th-largest economy grew 2.0 per cent in 2019, down from 2.7 per cent the previous year and the worst performance since 2009 in the wake of the global financial crisis.
Slowing growth presents a challenge for the South, which enjoyed a decades-long boom known as the "Miracle on the Han" but where a highly educated youth now struggles to find well-paid jobs and frustration is mounting over inequality.
President Moon Jae-in has been criticised for a controversial economic policy featuring public spending increases and the concept of "income-led growth", which has seen the minimum wage rise more than 30 per cent in three years. Opponents say it hurts those it is intended to help by raising employment costs.  
The trade-dependent economy slowed "due to factors such as a decrease in semiconductor prices", the Bank of Korea said in a statement.
"While the growth of government consumption expanded, construction and facilities investment contracted as private consumption expenditure and export growth slowed," it said.
Under pressure from the China-US trade row, outbound shipments grew 1.5 per cent, compared with 3.5 per cent a year earlier and the smallest expansion since 2015. Imports fell 0.6 per cent.
Growth in the fourth quarter was higher at 2.2 per cent year-on-year, the BOK said, boosted by government spending to offset weaker private consumption growth, which rose by 1.9 per cent last year, its slowest in six years.
Moon's administration is set to raise public spending 9.1 per cent this year and spend 30 per cent of its infrastructure budget in the first quarter, ahead of parliamentary elections scheduled for April.     -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Bank of America to hire 50 bankers for Asia dealmaking team
United Airlines boosts profit on more revenue, cheaper fuel
Aramco sells LNG cargo to S Korea’s S-Oil
Top firms exploring bids for Malaysia digital bank license
Trump says Fed raising rates was a mistake: CNBC
Oil slides as IEA predicts surplus, Libya disruption concerns fade
BRAC Bank Ltd Head of Retail Banking Md. Mahiul Islam
Social Islami Bank Ltd (SIBL) Managing Director and CEO


Latest News
Tigers reach Lahore
Ex-minister’s son who takes toilet cleaner dies
China coronavirus deaths rise to 17
Outstanding loans of bank directors hit Tk 171,616 cr: Minister
IU restricts campus entry for outsiders
Tigers off to Pakistan to play T20 series
Brazilian legend Julio Cesar in city
N Korea bans foreign tourists over new virus
Brunei seeks Bangladesh’s support for expanding its agriculture
Shakib wishes Tigers success for Pakistan tour
Most Read News
Tahsan and Shovan enthrall audiences at the Deshi Winter Fest 2020
New horizon of carpooling with HOP IN
BGMEA building demolition work begins
3 construction workers electrocuted
New virus adapting and mutating: China
2 Bangladeshis killed in BSF firing
BNP Standing Committee Member Amir Khasru Mahmud Chowdhury
HC bans displaying laminated posters
Crisis-hit Lebanon names new govt
School teacher 'beaten dead' by money lenders
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft