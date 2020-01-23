Allegations bite into business of Africa's richest woman





The allegations were based on more than 715,000 confidential financial and business records provided by the Platform to Protect Whistleblowers in Africa, an advocacy group based in Paris, as well as hundreds of interviews. The cache of documents is known as Luanda Leaks, named for Angola's capital, Luanda.

Dos Santos owns a 42.5per cent share of EuroBic, based in the Portuguese capital Lisbon, and is believed to have used it to move funds internationally. The bank has assets of around 7.8 billion euros ($8.6 billion).

EuroBic's board said in a statement late Monday it is cutting ties with Dos Santos' companies and people close to her and is undertaking an immediate audit.

It said the moves are due to "the public perception that this bank might not be complying with the rules because Isabel dos Santos is one of its principal shareholders." -AP























