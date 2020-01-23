Euro at one-month lows before ECB meeting





A survey by Germany's ZEW research institute showed on Monday investors' mood improved more than expected in January and the signing of a China-US trade pact raised hopes Europe's economy would recover. A Citigroup index of euro zone economic activity rose to its highest since February 2018.

But analysts say the improvement in the business surveys is not yet evident in actual economic activity, which remained weak at the end of last year.

"The ECB is likely to acknowledge that downside risks have eased, but there is no need to signal that it plans to deviate from their looser-for-longer policy message at the current juncture," MUFG strategists said in a note.

Against the dollar, the euro was weaker at $1.1077, its lowest since Dec. 25. It has weakened more than 1per cent so far this month. -Reuters

















