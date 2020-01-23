Video
Thursday, 23 January, 2020, 9:37 AM
Home Business

Asian stocks bounce as investors welcome China virus response

Published : Thursday, 23 January, 2020 at 12:00 AM

SINGAPORE, Jan 22: Asian stock markets recovered ground on Wednesday as China's response to a virus outbreak tempered some fears of a global pandemic, although Shanghai shares initially slipped amid worries about a hit to domestic demand and tourism.
Worries about contagion, particularly as millions travel for Lunar New Year festivities, have knocked stocks from record peaks. The outbreak has revived memories of the Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS) epidemic in 2002-03, a coronavirus outbreak that killed nearly 800 people and hurt world travel.
Yet this time, China's response and candor - in contrast to the initial cover-up of the SARS outbreak - have helped reassure investors concerned about the possible global fallout.
China's National Health Commission said on Wednesday there were 440 cases of the new virus, with nine deaths so far. Measures are now in place to minimize public gatherings in the most-affected regions.
The Shanghai Composite index .SSEC recovered from an early 1.4per cent drop to trade 0.01per cent higher.
Markets elsewhere advanced, while safe assets such as gold, bonds and the Japanese yen handed back some of Tuesday's gains. The MSCI index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan .MIAPJ0000PUS rose 0.71per cent, recouping almost half Tuesday's drop.
Japan's Nikkei .N225, South Korea's Kospi index .KS11 and Hong Kong's Hang Seng .HSI all rose by more than half a per centage point.
Australia's S&P/ASX 200 shrugged off worries to hit a fresh record high. E-mini S&P 500 futures ESc1 rose 0.5per cent and EUROSTOXX 50 futures .STXEc1 advanced 0.4per cent.
"The call here is not that the virus is done or nipped in the bud by any means," said Kay Van-Petersen, global macro strategist at Saxo Capital Markets.
"But there have been no big further reported outbreaks, and the response from the Chinese authorities has been very, very positive ... China is 1.4 billion people. This is not the first time they're tackling a bug that's gotten out of hand."




The outbreak, from its origin in Wuhan, China, has reached the United States, Thailand, South Korea, Japan and Taiwan. Cases have been confirmed in 13 Chinese provinces.    -Reuters




