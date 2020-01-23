Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 23 January, 2020, 9:37 AM
Home Business

European shares rise on China's response to virus

Published : Thursday, 23 January, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 41

Jan 22:  European shares rose on Wednesday, boosted by a clutch of positive earnings updates and China's effort to contain a virus outbreak, with trade-sensitive German shares hitting record levels for the first time in two years.
Frankfurt's DAX .GDAXI outperformed regional peers, following a survey on Tuesday that showed a US-China trade truce had lifted German investor morale to its highest since 2015.
"The DAX is breaking out to new highs with rising evidence that an industrial rebound is just around the corner," said Jasper Lawler, head of research at London Capital Group.
Gains in SAP (SAPG.DE) shares provided the biggest boost to DAX, after IBM Corp (IBM.N) forecast full-year profit above market expectations.
Global stocks rose after swift actions by Chinese authorities to tighten containment eased fears of a global pandemic, helping the pan-European STOXX 600 rise 0.1per cent to within spitting distance of its all-time high hit last week.
"While the virus appears contained, investors still appear to be in 'buy the dip' mode," said Michael Hewson, chief market analyst at CMC Markets UK.
Hopes that cooling trade tensions between the United States and China would revive global growth have lifted the benchmark index to its record high.    -Reuters


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Bank of America to hire 50 bankers for Asia dealmaking team
United Airlines boosts profit on more revenue, cheaper fuel
Aramco sells LNG cargo to S Korea’s S-Oil
Top firms exploring bids for Malaysia digital bank license
Trump says Fed raising rates was a mistake: CNBC
Oil slides as IEA predicts surplus, Libya disruption concerns fade
BRAC Bank Ltd Head of Retail Banking Md. Mahiul Islam
Social Islami Bank Ltd (SIBL) Managing Director and CEO


Latest News
Tigers reach Lahore
Ex-minister’s son who takes toilet cleaner dies
China coronavirus deaths rise to 17
Outstanding loans of bank directors hit Tk 171,616 cr: Minister
IU restricts campus entry for outsiders
Tigers off to Pakistan to play T20 series
Brazilian legend Julio Cesar in city
N Korea bans foreign tourists over new virus
Brunei seeks Bangladesh’s support for expanding its agriculture
Shakib wishes Tigers success for Pakistan tour
Most Read News
Tahsan and Shovan enthrall audiences at the Deshi Winter Fest 2020
New horizon of carpooling with HOP IN
BGMEA building demolition work begins
3 construction workers electrocuted
New virus adapting and mutating: China
2 Bangladeshis killed in BSF firing
BNP Standing Committee Member Amir Khasru Mahmud Chowdhury
HC bans displaying laminated posters
Crisis-hit Lebanon names new govt
School teacher 'beaten dead' by money lenders
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft