European shares rise on China's response to virus

Frankfurt's DAX .GDAXI outperformed regional peers, following a survey on Tuesday that showed a US-China trade truce had lifted German investor morale to its highest since 2015.

"The DAX is breaking out to new highs with rising evidence that an industrial rebound is just around the corner," said Jasper Lawler, head of research at London Capital Group.

Gains in SAP (SAPG.DE) shares provided the biggest boost to DAX, after IBM Corp (IBM.N) forecast full-year profit above market expectations.

Global stocks rose after swift actions by Chinese authorities to tighten containment eased fears of a global pandemic, helping the pan-European STOXX 600 rise 0.1per cent to within spitting distance of its all-time high hit last week.

"While the virus appears contained, investors still appear to be in 'buy the dip' mode," said Michael Hewson, chief market analyst at CMC Markets UK.

Hopes that cooling trade tensions between the United States and China would revive global growth have lifted the benchmark index to its record high. -Reuters















