DCCI, UIU to develop skilled manpower jointly



DCCI President Shams Mahmud (3rd from right) and UIU Vice Chancellor Professor Dr. Chowdhury Mofizur Rahman (5th from right) shaking hands after signing a MoU on behalf of their respective sides at DCCI office on Tuesday.

Shams Mahmud, President, DCCI and Professor Dr. Chowdhury Mofizur Rahman, Vice Chancellor, UIU signed the MoU on behalf of their respective organizations.

DCCI's Senior Vice President N.K.A. Mobin, Vice President Mohammad Bashiruddin, Secretary Md. Joynal Abdin, Pro Vice Chancellor of UIU Prof. Dr. Hasnan Ahmed and Director Prof. Dr. Md. HR Jowerder and Dr. F S Subhani were present on the occasion.

During the MoU signing DCCI president Shams Mahmud said that for development of research and innovation in industrial sector, Industry-Academia collaboration is important. Under the purview of this agreement both the parties will work jointly for skill development that is required for industry.

He also said that the fourth industrial revolution has ushered a new era for technological advancement, so the universities should redesign their teaching curriculum on Industries need based demands. Due to lack of industry-academia collaboration, a graduate sometimes faces challenges to get job for supply-demand mismatch.

He suggested creating our graduates skilled based and technology friendly as per need of the industry.

UIU Vice Chancellor Professor Dr. Chowdhury Mofizur Rahman said they are going to take an initiative to set up "Incubation Centre" to startups developing new entrepreneurs providing them trainings and other supports.









The VC also underscored the importance of industry-academia collaboration to create graduates compatible to meet future demand of the industry.





