Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 23 January, 2020, 9:36 AM
Home Business

Lanka earned record $5.3 billion from apparel exports in 2019

Published : Thursday, 23 January, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 34
Business Correspondent

 Sri Lanka earned a record 5.3 billion US dollars from its apparel exports in 2019, showing a 5.1 per cent year on year increase, according to the Joint Apparel Association Forum (JAAF), Sri Lanka.
However, a slight decline in export earnings was recorded in December 2019 due to a slowdown in the key EU and US markets while retail sales in Sri Lanka's largest apparel export market, the United Kingdom, remained sluggish because of Brexit, JAAF data reveladed.
Despite the decline in these markets, exports to other markets recorded an impressive growth leading to record export earnings, reports Xinhua citing JAAF data.
Exports to EU grew by over 5.0 per cent year on year to reach $2.2 billion while exports to the US recorded a growth of 3.3 per cent year on year to $2.3 billion in 2019.
Exports to other markets such as Canada, The United Arab Emirates, Australia and Japan also grew at a comparatively faster pace.
Local media reports, quoting experts in the apparel industry said that Sri Lanka's apparel sector has been trying to diversify its export base in BRICS countries (comprising of Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa) particularly in India and China as growth in the traditional markets has slowed down.
Industry leaders said that the proposed Free Trade Agreement with China and the Economic and Technology Co-operation Agreement with India are crucial to break into the Chinese and Indian markets.




The apparel and textile industry contributes six percent to Sri Lanka's GDP while accounting for 40 per cent of the country's total exports, said Xinhua.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Bank of America to hire 50 bankers for Asia dealmaking team
United Airlines boosts profit on more revenue, cheaper fuel
Aramco sells LNG cargo to S Korea’s S-Oil
Top firms exploring bids for Malaysia digital bank license
Trump says Fed raising rates was a mistake: CNBC
Oil slides as IEA predicts surplus, Libya disruption concerns fade
BRAC Bank Ltd Head of Retail Banking Md. Mahiul Islam
Social Islami Bank Ltd (SIBL) Managing Director and CEO


Latest News
Tigers reach Lahore
Ex-minister’s son who takes toilet cleaner dies
China coronavirus deaths rise to 17
Outstanding loans of bank directors hit Tk 171,616 cr: Minister
IU restricts campus entry for outsiders
Tigers off to Pakistan to play T20 series
Brazilian legend Julio Cesar in city
N Korea bans foreign tourists over new virus
Brunei seeks Bangladesh’s support for expanding its agriculture
Shakib wishes Tigers success for Pakistan tour
Most Read News
Tahsan and Shovan enthrall audiences at the Deshi Winter Fest 2020
New horizon of carpooling with HOP IN
BGMEA building demolition work begins
3 construction workers electrocuted
New virus adapting and mutating: China
2 Bangladeshis killed in BSF firing
BNP Standing Committee Member Amir Khasru Mahmud Chowdhury
HC bans displaying laminated posters
Crisis-hit Lebanon names new govt
School teacher 'beaten dead' by money lenders
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft