Govt takes Tk 143cr capacity building initiative for SRDI





The project therefore aims at building necessary infrastructures, ICT backbone and modernizing its other infrastructures. The SRDI under the Ministry of Agriculture will implement a project at a cost of Taka 143.29 crore to be entirely borne from the state exchequer.

The Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (ECNEC) on Tuesday approved the project named as 'Construction of buildings of SRDI and its capacity enhancement' to be completed by December 2023.

Planning Minister MA Mannan said although this institute was founded in 1961 for conducting necessary research operations on soil, fertilizer and on other related subjects, no major upliftment work was undertaken so far.

The project has been drafted by the Ministry of Agriculture for further modernizing this institute with construction of necessary infrastructures. The Planning Commission sources said a six-stored building will be built at its headquarters near Khamarbari in the capital with an eight-stored foundation along the main building. Separate six-stored buildings will also be built at Rajshahi, Khulna and Cumilla.

The project will set up an ICT backbone at the main office at SRDI and modernize its GIS. Besides, two of SRDI's research centers at Khulna and Bandarban will be modernized under the project, the minister said.

The SRDI usually publishes research findings related to soil and fertilizer for the farmers since it has been working for ensuring optimum utilization of the country's soil resources through ensuring balanced use of fertilizer. It conducts soil survey of the whole country on the basis of aerial photo interpretation, field and laboratory investigation of soils.

Main SRDI head office and other regional buildings were earlier built in the sixties but with the passage of time those buildings have become dilapidated. This project has been taken up to refurbish the existing infrastructures and construct new infrastructures.















