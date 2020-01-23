Video
Bourses gain on fresh investment

Published : Thursday, 23 January, 2020
Business Correspondent

Indices on the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) and the Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE) gained on Wednesday, following sharp fall on the previous session, as the traders pumped in fresh investment at the market, which looks prospective after positive intervention of the government.
DSEX, the prime index of the principal bourse DSE gained 32.18 points or 0.73 percent to 4440.29 points, at the close of the session. Two selective indices, Blue Chip index, DSE30 and Shariah index also went up by 12.70 points and 10.98 points to settle at 1519.84 points and 1018.62 points respectively.
On the DSE trading floor, a total number of 131,224 trades were executed in today's trading session with a trading volume of 157.27 million securities.
Gainers took a strong lead over losers as out of 356 issues traded, 183 securities gained price while 126 declined and 47 remained unchanged.
The top 10 gainers were - SEML IBBL Shariah Fund, Eastern Cables, Quashem Industries, SEML FBSL Growth Fund, Sea Pearl, CAPM BDBL Mutual Fund-1, Golden Harvest, ICB, Phoenix Finance First Mutual Fund and International Leasing.
Lafarge Holcim Bangladesh topped the turnover chart followed by KPCL, Square Pharma, Paramount Textile, Shuwrid Industries, Quashem Industries, SK Trims, SS Steel, ADN Telecom and Pioneer Insurance.
The top 10 losers were - Northern Jute, Silco Pharma, Tasrifa Industries, Apollo Ishpat, Standard Insurance, National Feed Mill, Golden Son, Mozaffar Hossain Spinning Mill, ADN Telecom and Meghna Condensed Milk.
CSE also gained with CSCX and CASPI rose by 69.51 points and 109.89 points to stand at 8208.99 points and 13534.03 points respectively. At the port city bourse a total of 8,721,288 shares and mutual fund of 242 companies were traded, of which 133 issues advanced while 83 declined and 26 issues remained unchanged.


