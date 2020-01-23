Parliament passes Tariff Commission Bill





Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi moved the bill and it was passed by voice vote.

There are four major changes in the existing Bangladesh Tariff Commission Act, 1992 to update it as there were some limitations in the existing law.

The Commission was established in 1973 as a government office through a resolution. Later in 1992, the commission through the Bangladesh Tariff Commission Act-1992 was established as a statutory body.

The Bangladesh Tariff Commission has been renamed as the Bangladesh Trade and Tariff Commission.

Section 7 of the Bangladesh Tariff Commission Act, 1992 has also been changed widening the purview and the scope of activities of the commission.

Besides, some changes have been brought in section 8 of the existing law to ensure the privacy of the employees and staff of the commission.









As per section 12 of the approved act, the commission can hire consultants and research assistants on ad hoc basis in consultation with the government.





