Thursday, 23 January, 2020, 9:36 AM
Humayun urges Indian entrepreneurs to invest in Bangladesh SEZs

Published : Thursday, 23 January, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 71
Business Correspondent

Industries Minister Nurul Majid Mahmud Humayun along with Indian High Commissioner to Bangladesh Riva Ganguly (3rd from left) among others visit a stall after inaugurating 'INDEE Bangladesh 2020' exhibition at the International Convention Centre, Bashundhara (ICCB) in the city on Wednesday.

Industries Minister Nurul Majid Mahmud Humayun on Wednesday called upon the Indian entrepreneurs to invest in the  special economic zones (SEZs) in Bangladesh where the country is providing all sorts of infrastructure and policy support to local and foreign investors.
The industries minister gave the call while speaking as chief guest at the opening of the    'INDEE Bangladesh 2020' exhibition at International Convention Centre, Bashundhara (ICCB) in the city.
"We are pursuing a liberal investment and industrial policy. Our government is currently setting up 100 Special Economic Zones (SEZ) with all sorts of attractive incentive package," HUmayun said on the occasion.
Indian High Commissioner to Bangladesh Riva Ganguly and Chairman of the Engineering Export Promotion Council (EEPC) of India Ravi Sehgal were present, among others in the opening of the exposition.
Humayun said Bangladesh is now an attractive investment destination supported by all      positive indicators. "Bangladesh achieved 8.15 percent GDP in 2018-19, exceeding all the previous records and similar growth is expected this year, he said.
Per capita income has risen to US$ 1,909. Bangladesh is now a global 'role model' for development. Our government is giving more thrust on establishing knowledge based high-tech green industries," he added.
He said Bangladesh's economy is growing fast in line with other rising emerging Asian economies under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. "After recent graduation to a lower middle income country status, Bangladesh is now on right track to become a middle income nation by 2021 and a developed nation by year 2041," he added.
It means a lot of socio-economic activities are going to expand dimension and it is right time to invest in the country, he said.
Referring to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's announcement of "Light Engineering goods" as the "Product of the Year" 2020, he said our government is giving special emphasis on sustainable growth in light engineering sector," he added.
Humayun said Bangladesh offers an exclusive economic zone for India and outbound investments from India to Bangladesh is bound to go up.
He said the bilateral relations between the two countries have reached a new height in recent past, especially with the exchange of visit of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Bangladesh and Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina to India.
"A new era of Indo-Bangladesh relationship comes up with the signing of a series of    agreements or MoUs between the two nations on important issues of mutual benefits. Both countries would tremendously benefit from these visits," he added.


