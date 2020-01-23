

PM asks BD mission to help Andrew Kishore

'The prime minister gave this directive to Bangladesh High Commission in Singapore this noon to supervise overall issue of the treatment of Andrew Kishore, who has been suffering from cancer,' PM's deputy press secretary Ashraful Alam Khokan told BSS.

Andrew Kishore, the eight-time National Film Award-winning playback singer, is now undergoing treatment at Singapore General Hospital. He was diagnosed with Non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, a cancer that originates in the lymphatic system, in September 2019.

'Earlier, the premier gave financial assistance of Tk 10 lakh to the eminent singer for his treatment,' Khokan said.

Andrew Kishore is a singer who is active in the music industry of the country since the 1980s. He has played back about 15,322 songs. Alongside Bangla film, he played back in Urdu and Hindi films.

The singer studied at University of Rajshahi. He started taking music lessons under Abdul Aziz Bachchu, the then chief music director of Rajshahi Betar. After the Liberation War, Kishore was enlisted in the radio in Nazrul, Tagore, modern, folk and patriotic songs categories. One of his first playback songs is "Ek chor jay choley" from the 1977 film Protikkha, composed by Alam Khan. He recorded other playback songs such as "Jiboner Golpo Achhe Baki Olpo", "Dak Diyachhen Doyal Amare" and "Bhalobese Gelam Shudhu".

Singer Andrew Kishore's name will be forever associated with the music of Bangladesh's film industry. Among his many popular songs most notable are Jiboner Golpo Ache Baki Olpo, Haire Manush Rongin Fanush, Dak Diachen Doyal Amare, Amar Shara Deho Kheyo Go Mati, Amar Buker Moddhe Khane, Amar Babar Mukhe Prothom Jedin Shunechilam Gan, Bhengeche Pinjor Meleche Dana, and Shobai To Bhalobasha Chai.

Andrew has received National film awards a total of eight times for play-back singing in films. His debut in play-back singing happened in 1977, in the film Mail Train.

Kishore also works in his Probaho Media, a production house, which produces TV plays, commercials and other productions.























