Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 23 January, 2020, 9:36 AM
Home Art & Culture

Director Fahmi stars in web series ‘Haresa’

Published : Thursday, 23 January, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 69
Culture Desk

Director Fahmi stars in web series ‘Haresa’

Director Fahmi stars in web series ‘Haresa’

Director Iftekhar Ahmed Fahmi has been in discussion table again for his new role in acting on the screen of a web series named 'Haresa' directed by Wasim Sita.
Director said the film is completely in the style of a thriller. Here is the story of one who murdered his wife and gets released from jail after five years. Many are particularly excited to see the main character of Fahmi in the web series. In the meantime, the film has triggered a lot of discussions.
Apart from Iftekhar Ahmed Fahmi, Arsha, Hindol Roy, Nasir Uddin Khan, Anwar, and Shah Mir have also acted. In this, there will be six-episode and each episode will have 15-20 minutes.
Iftekhar Ahmed Fahmi is a well-known Bangladeshi film director, producer, and writer who has already established himself in the Bangladeshi showbiz arena by his extraordinary talent. In fact, he is notable for his movie 'House Full' and 'Made in Bangladesh'.
Iftekhar Ahmed Fahmi was born on September 28 in1983. He was so much passionate about the media arena from early life and finally build up a career in the showbiz arena.
He rose to fame when his debut movie Made in Bangladesh released in 2007. Following a year, he made another blockbuster movie 'House Full' in 2008. In 2017, he made the movie 'To Be Continued'. He does not as speculate for his showbiz career as for personal life.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Prince wrongful death legal claims dismissed
PM asks BD mission to help Andrew Kishore
Director Fahmi stars in web series ‘Haresa’
7th anniversary of Asian TV celebrated
Filmmaker Alamgir Kabir remembered at Shilpakala Academy
UK issues commemorative coin celebrating rock band Queen
Soni Razdan seeks probe on Afzal Guru’s hanging
Robert De Niro presented the case for activism by actors and athletes


Latest News
Tigers reach Lahore
Ex-minister’s son who takes toilet cleaner dies
China coronavirus deaths rise to 17
Outstanding loans of bank directors hit Tk 171,616 cr: Minister
IU restricts campus entry for outsiders
Tigers off to Pakistan to play T20 series
Brazilian legend Julio Cesar in city
N Korea bans foreign tourists over new virus
Brunei seeks Bangladesh’s support for expanding its agriculture
Shakib wishes Tigers success for Pakistan tour
Most Read News
Tahsan and Shovan enthrall audiences at the Deshi Winter Fest 2020
New horizon of carpooling with HOP IN
BGMEA building demolition work begins
3 construction workers electrocuted
New virus adapting and mutating: China
2 Bangladeshis killed in BSF firing
BNP Standing Committee Member Amir Khasru Mahmud Chowdhury
HC bans displaying laminated posters
Crisis-hit Lebanon names new govt
School teacher 'beaten dead' by money lenders
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft