

7th anniversary of Asian TV celebrated

Abdus Sobhan Golap MP, Umme Fatema Nazma Begum Sheuly MP, Deputy Press Secretary to the Prime Minister Ashraful Alam Khokon, Secretary General of Jatiya Party Mashiur Rahman Ranga, BSB Chairman Lion M K Bashar, Chairman of PMJF Alhaj Harunur Rashid CIP, Vice Chairman Alhaj Mojibur Rahman, deputy Managing directors--- Sazzad H Rashid Pervez, Minar Rashid, Tushar and Mihir Ali Khan were also present at the programme.

A number of media personalities, noted journalists and other individuals from different segment of the society attended the programme.

Asian TV has taken a five-day special programme plan to celebrate the occasion.















Popular satellite channel Asian TV celebrated its 7th founding anniversary in a festive manner. Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal MP inaugurated the celebration by cutting a cake on January 18 at the office of Asian TV at Gulshan Shooting Club, in the city.Abdus Sobhan Golap MP, Umme Fatema Nazma Begum Sheuly MP, Deputy Press Secretary to the Prime Minister Ashraful Alam Khokon, Secretary General of Jatiya Party Mashiur Rahman Ranga, BSB Chairman Lion M K Bashar, Chairman of PMJF Alhaj Harunur Rashid CIP, Vice Chairman Alhaj Mojibur Rahman, deputy Managing directors--- Sazzad H Rashid Pervez, Minar Rashid, Tushar and Mihir Ali Khan were also present at the programme.A number of media personalities, noted journalists and other individuals from different segment of the society attended the programme.Asian TV has taken a five-day special programme plan to celebrate the occasion.