Govt pledge-bound to provide security to native, foreign workforce: FM





"We've several hundred thousand foreign nationals working in Bangladesh in various industrial sectors. They're working peacefully and no complaint has been heard regarding their stay and work in Bangladesh," he said, according to a Foreign Ministry press release.









Dr Momen made the remarks while addressing a policy forum on 'Road to Implementing Global Compact on Migration' at Sheraton Quito in Ecuador on Tuesday.

He said Bangladesh has also fulfilled one of the most important requirements of the Global Compact on Migration (GCM) to that end. Regional Coordinator of Migrant Forum in Asia (MFA) William Gois was, among others, who attended the programme, it added..

The Foreign Minister said establishment of safe, orderly and regular migration is a political priority as per their election manifesto.

