Thursday, 23 January, 2020, 9:35 AM
Govt pledge-bound to provide security to native, foreign workforce: FM

Published : Thursday, 23 January, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 41
Diplomatic Correspondent

Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen said in Quito, the capital of Ecuador on Wednesday that Bangladesh government is pledge-bound to provide safety and security to every native and foreign citizen in Bangladesh.
 "We've several hundred thousand foreign nationals working in Bangladesh in various industrial sectors. They're working peacefully and no complaint has been heard regarding their stay and work in Bangladesh," he said, according to a Foreign Ministry press release.




Dr Momen made the remarks while addressing a policy forum on 'Road to Implementing Global Compact on Migration' at Sheraton Quito in Ecuador on Tuesday.
He said Bangladesh has also fulfilled one of the most important requirements of the Global Compact on Migration (GCM) to that end. Regional Coordinator of Migrant Forum in Asia (MFA) William Gois was, among others, who attended the programme, it added..
 The Foreign Minister said establishment of safe, orderly and regular migration is a political priority as per their election manifesto.
"With more than 1.1 million Rohingyas at hand, we understand very well the mayhem if such unsafe, disorderly and irregular movement of people takes place anywhere," he said. 



