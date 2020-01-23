Finance Minister presents list of loan defaulters in JS





As of November 2019, there were 8,238 defaulters with debts totalling Tk 96,986.38 crore in the country.

Of that amount, Tk 25,836.04 crore has been paid back.

While presenting the list, the finance minister also detailed how much bank directors owe to their own institutions, as well as to other banks.

From their own organisations, bank directors borrowed Tk 1,614.77 crore as of September 13, 2019. This accounts for 0.166 percent of the total loans given by those banks.

From banks other than their own, the directors took loans worth Tk 171,616.12 crore, which is 11.21 percent of all the loans given out. -Agencies















