Taposh pledges no tax increase





Rather, the tax may be decreased after coordination with different authorities, he said while addressing a business conference arranged by Sammilito Babosayi Parishad, a council of the businessmen of Dhaka city, at Kara Convention Centre on the Nazimuddin Road. The businessmen from different levels attended the programme.

Mentioning 28 kinds of problems they are facing in operating business smoothly, the business leaders said they had been facing huge problems in their businesses due to lack of cooperation from the city corporation authority.

Taposh assured the business leaders of resolving the problems, if he is elected with the support of all voters including the business community. He said all trade licenses will be given within five official days.

Regarding relocation of the much-talked-about chemical industries from Old Dhaka, Taposh said, "I am also a businessman. I hope that we can reach an solution within two weeks about chemical industry of old town, if I am elected."

The city corporation is legally a service provider institution. We will start DSCC as a technology based service provider including online service, mobile application based service, helpline and help desk, Taposh added. He further said, "We will arrange safe drinking water and install fire fighting system in every road and street. We will also arrange area based multistory parking lot, especially in prominent market places."























