Thursday, 23 January, 2020, 9:35 AM
Senate sets rules for Trump impeachment trial

Published : Thursday, 23 January, 2020 at 12:00 AM

WASHINGTON, Jan 22: The US Senate has adopted ground rules for President Donald Trump's impeachment trial after nearly 13 hours of rancorous debate on the first day.
Democratic prosecutors sparred with Trump's lawyers over the process, while Republicans rejected their demands for more witnesses. The trial was to resume on Wednesday with arguments by the prosecution, to be followed by the defence and questions.
Senators have taken oaths to act as impartial jurors in a trial presided over by US Chief Justice John Roberts. House Democrats known as "impeachment managers" act as the prosecution, while Trump's legal team acts as the defence.
Under the rules approved by the Republican majority after a first day of proceedings that finished close to 02:00 local time (07:00 GMT), each side will be given up to 24 hours to lay out their case in opening arguments, over three days.
Senators are barred from live tweeting and from speaking to those sitting near them while the case is being heard. No outside reading materials are allowed to be brought in.  Opening arguments will begin on Wednesday afternoon. After this finishes, probably early next week, senators will have a chance to ask questions. They have been given 16 hours.
Then attention will return again to the key issue of new witnesses and evidence.  Democrats want to hear from key White House aides who worked closely with Trump, including acting Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney and John Bolton.  But most Republicans are loath to let this happen.     -REUTERS


