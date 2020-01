A Dhaka court on Wednesday ordered the authorities concerned to publish newspaper notices in two national dailies asking former chief justice Surendra Kumar Sinha (SK Sinha) and 10 others to appear before it in a case filed for misappropriating and laundering about Tk 4 crore from the Farmers Bank in 2016.

Judge KM Imrul Kayesh of the Senior Special Judge's Court of Dhaka passed the order after accepting warrant execution report.