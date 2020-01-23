Video
Thursday, 23 January, 2020, 9:35 AM
Home Back Page

CEC seeks support of law enforcers to hold fair polls

Published : Thursday, 23 January, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 68
Staff Correspondent

Chief Election Commissioner KM Nurul Huda on Wednesday asked law enforcers to help hold the two city corporation polls in free and fair manner.
The CEC warned that stern action would be taken against those who neglected their duties during the polls.
"We don't want to see any irregularities in two city corporation polls in Dhaka. We must ensure that people can cast their votes for their favourite candidates and polling agents can obey their responsibility at the polling stations," he said.
The CEC said this while addressing a meeting with law enforcing agencies held at Nirbachan Bhaban in the capital.
"All eyes are on the Dhaka city elections. We are in a difficult position. Everyone is expecting a festive atmosphere. We must value that and discharge our duties properly," he added.
However, the CEC said fake votes would not be possible through electronic voting machines (EVMs).
"Our EVMs are of high quality. No fake votes can be cast through EVM," he added.
EC Secretary Md Alamgir at the meeting said the commission has identified 18 vulnerable polling stations in DNCC and DSCC polls as per the intelligence reports.
He said 40,000 personnel of law enforcement agencies will be deployed in the polls. 18 law enforcers will be deployed at vulnerable polling stations while 16 will be deployed at general polling stations.
Besides, Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) and RAB will be deployed as a striking force during the polls, Alamgir also said.


