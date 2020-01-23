Brunei seeks BD's support for expanding   agriculture





The newly-appointed High Commissioner of Brunei Darussalam Haji Haris bin Othman sought the cooperation when he met Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina at her Jatiya Sangsad Bhaban office.

PM's Press Secretary Ihsanul Karim briefed reporters after the meeting.

He said both the Prime Minister and the envoy discussed further enhancing the level of cooperation between Bangladesh and Brunei.

Sheikh Hasina said Bangladesh can share its experience with Brunei about its success in producing foodgrains and vegetables.

She invited Brunei to invest in the food and agro-processing industry in 100 economic zones across Bangladesh.

The Prime Minister also said Bangladesh is looking forward to receiving Sultan of Brunei in Bangladesh during the 'Mujib Borsho'. She recalled her recent visit to Brunei.

Sheikh Hasina welcomed the newly-appointed high commissioner and assured him of extending all-out support to him during his tenure in Bangladesh.

Haji Haris bin Othman placed the matter of avoidance of double taxation to the Prime Minister.

He also mentioned that Brunei wants to expand its trade and commerce with Bangladesh and it has already talked to the FBCCI, proposing formation of Brunei-Bangladesh Business Forum. -UNB





















