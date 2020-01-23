Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 23 January, 2020, 9:35 AM
Home Back Page

Artificial Crisis of Essentials

PM warns of stern action against profit-mongers

Published : Thursday, 23 January, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 75

Prime Minister and Leader of the House Sheikh Hasina on Wednesday warned that stern action would be taken if someone is involved in creating artificial crisis of essential commodities in the market.
"Some greedy and profit-mongers often try to grain more profits and destabilize market by creating artificial crisis of essential commodities. Our government is very aware of this," she told the Jatiya Sangsad while replying to a starred question from treasury bench member Mohammad Ebadul Karim (Brahmanbaria-5).
The prime minister said if the government could identify the people involved in creating artificial crisis of essential commodities in the market, stern action would be taken against them.
Besides, she said, the drives of mobile courts are being carried out regularly to check price of essentials, while district administrations in coordination with traders' associations are monitoring markets.
"By hiring sources, intelligence surveillance continues to control markets," she added.
The Leader of the House said the government has taken a plan to buy or import 5,000 metric tonnes of sugar, 3,000 metric tonnes of bottled soybean oil, 2,500 metric tonnes chickpea, 2,500 metric tonnes of pulse and 200 metric tonnes dates during the current fiscal (2019-20) to sell those through the Trading Corporation of Bangladesh (TCB).
On the occasion of the holy Ramadan, she said, the government has decided to import onion through big importers. "The TCB will sell these commodities across the country through truck sale," she added.
Sheikh Hasina informed the House that the Commerce Ministry is regularly monitoring international market scenario of essential goods and local demand, production, storage and import of these commodities.
"We have achieved sufficiency in key food grain - rice - production. We are always sincere and aware of these goods which are imported so that no crisis is created in the market," she said.    -BSS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
BCL men beat up 4 DU students
Go for ballot papers, defer polls if necessary: BNP
US confirms first case of China virus
Dhaka should be declared ecologically critical area: HC
Govt pledge-bound to provide security to native, foreign workforce: FM
Finance Minister presents list of loan defaulters in JS
Taposh pledges no tax increase
Go for ballot, defer polls again, if necessary: BNP


Latest News
Tigers reach Lahore
Ex-minister’s son who takes toilet cleaner dies
China coronavirus deaths rise to 17
Outstanding loans of bank directors hit Tk 171,616 cr: Minister
IU restricts campus entry for outsiders
Tigers off to Pakistan to play T20 series
Brazilian legend Julio Cesar in city
N Korea bans foreign tourists over new virus
Brunei seeks Bangladesh’s support for expanding its agriculture
Shakib wishes Tigers success for Pakistan tour
Most Read News
Tahsan and Shovan enthrall audiences at the Deshi Winter Fest 2020
New horizon of carpooling with HOP IN
BGMEA building demolition work begins
3 construction workers electrocuted
New virus adapting and mutating: China
2 Bangladeshis killed in BSF firing
BNP Standing Committee Member Amir Khasru Mahmud Chowdhury
HC bans displaying laminated posters
Crisis-hit Lebanon names new govt
School teacher 'beaten dead' by money lenders
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft