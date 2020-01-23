Job fair held in Khulna, Gaibandha





KHULNA: A two-day job fair arranged by bdjobs.com, a job portal, started at district stadium in the city on Tuesday.

Khulna City Corporation (KCC) Mayor Talukder Abdul Khaleque inaugurated the programme as chief guest while Additional Deputy Commissioner (Education & ICT) Golam Mainuddin Hassan, and Director of bdjobs.com Prokash Roy Chowdhury were present as special guests.

Senior General Manager of bdjobs.com Md Ali Firoz conducted the inaugural session.

Around 34 companies arranged on-spot interviews of about 8,000 job seekers during the fair on Wednesday. The applicants attended the interview on the same day.

The chief guest at the inaugural function on Tuesday said candidates who have technical skills will get jobs at home and abroad.

He also suggested young generation to become self-reliant using digital skills and to build themselves as entrepreneurs.

GAIBANDHA: A job fair organised by Gaibandha Technical Training Centre (GTTC), Gaibandha and SHOUHARDO III CARE Bangladesh was held on the premises of GTTC on Tuesday amid much festivity.

A discussion titled "Linking Potential Employment to the Skilled Youths" was also held on the campus with Principal of GTTC Atiqur Rahman in the chair.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Abdul Matin addressed the function as chief guest while Police Super Muhammad Towhidul Islam, Principal of Rangpur TTC Lutfar Rahman, Chief of Party, SHOUHARDO III programme, CARE Bangladesh Ishrat Shabnam, and President of Gaibandha Chamber of Commerce and Industry Freedom Fighter Maksudar Rahman Sahan also spoke at the event as special guests.

Moderated by Senior Technical Coordinator of CARE SHOUHARDO programme Shikha Biswas, the function was also addressed, among others, by General Manager of Standard Groups Ashraful Islam, Assistant Manager of PRAN RFL Group Dhaka Pallab Moulick, and job applicant Faruqul Islam.

The speakers said jobs are available in the firms, factories and industries of the country but job aspirants would have to be more serious and active about the demand and information of the jobs.

DC Abdul Matin, in his speech, said the prominent persons of the country and the world like former Bangladesh Bank Governor Atiur Rahman and Ex-Indian President APJ Abul Kalam Azad who were born in poor families, had been established in their respective career through facing painful and troublesome situation.

The DC also urged the job seekers to join the firms and do their service works with honesty and sincerity to earn economic profit from the professional works in a bid to change their socio-economic condition gradually and take the district ahead as well.

The DC also thanked the officials of the PRAN RFL, Standard Groups, Cementech, Nittoy Karuponno, Nahid Cotton Mills, Annex Textiles, Partex Group and BGMEA of the country to participate in the job fair and provided jobs to the skilled youths at various posts of the firms depending on their qualification and skills.

Earlier, regional coordinator of CARE SHOUHARDO programme Sajeda Begum said, SHOUHARDO III programme funded by United States Agency for International Development with complementary funding from the government of Bangladesh is being implemented by SKS Foundation at Sundarganj, Shaghata and Fulchhari upazilas of the district from January, 2016.

Assistant Director of SKS Foundation Khandakar Zahid Sarwar Sohel said the job seekers were imparted need-based training on various trades including welding, driving, auto-mobile, electric house wearing, mobile servicing, tailoring, garments, beautification, motorcycle mechanics, block batik, and electronics from the GTTC, BITAC Bogura and local entrepreneurs at the arrangement of the programme.









A total of 600 trained youths from Gaibandha and 150 youths from Sirajganj District took part in the job fair.





