Girl’s body recovered in Panchagarh

PANCHAGARH, Jan 22: Police recovered a teenage girl's hanging body from Atwari Upazila of the district on Monday morning.

Deceased Laxmi Rani, 16, was the daughter of Hridoy Shil of Balarampur Napitpara area in the upazila, and a student of class X at Balarampur Mirza Golam Hafiz Girls High School.

Locals said Laxmi wanted Tk 100 to her father for Saraswati Puja, but he did not give her the money and rebuked her.

Later, family members found her body hanging from the ceiling in the room.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Atwari Police Station Ezar Uddin said police recovered the body and sent it to morgue for an autopsy.

An unnatural death case was filed in this connection, the OC added.



























