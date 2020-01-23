Training on farming less water consuming crops held





Barind Multipurpose Development Authority (BMDA) under its 'Quality Seed Production, Distribution and Farmers Training for Crops Production' project organised the training at its Kakonhat office, where about 50 farmers from different villages of the area participated.

Agricultural experts at the session urged the grassroots farmers to boost the production of quality seeds of paddy and wheat after the best uses of high-yielding seeds and modern technologies to feed the gradually rising population in the country.

Terming the quality seed as the precondition to get optimum yield, they mentioned various agriculture related research entities have developed high-yielding paddy and wheat seeds and time-fitting technologies side by side with transferring those to the farmers.

The farmers concerned should take the responsibility of using the updated varieties and technologies instead of the conventional ones to attain the cherished goal of making the region self-reliant in quality seed production.

BMDA Executive Engineer Shariful Haque, Director of the project ATM Rafiqul Islam, Assistant Engineers Mustafizur Rahman and AKM Obaidullah and Assistant Manager Monirul Islam conducted the training sessions as resource persons.









Some 4,000 farmers and 551 staffs concerned were imparted training on production of quality seed and cultivation of less water consuming crops till June last.





