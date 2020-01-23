Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 23 January, 2020, 9:34 AM
Home Countryside

Fulbari farmers get bumper mustard yield

Published : Thursday, 23 January, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 37
Our Correspondent

Fulbari farmers get bumper mustard yield

Fulbari farmers get bumper mustard yield

FULBARI, KURIGRAM, Jan 22: Mustard growers of Fulbari Upazila are having a bumper production.
Bees are seen collecting honey in a dancing style. Local people said farmers are basking in making their dream a success.
Low-lying and char areas in six unions of the upazila were hit hard by flood in recent months. Farmers have cultivated mustard of indigenous and BARI species in more than 100 areas.
Proper rearing and good weather have helped them in the good cultivation. Farmers are expecting 4-5 maunds of mustard from per bigha. If the prices are good, they will be able to recover their losses caused by the flood.
The last flood damaged many crops causing them to count huge losses.
After the flood, mustard cultivation was cultivated in the affected areas. High breed BARI-14 and indigenous seeds were sowed. Farmers, Asaduzzaman, Mominul Islam, Noor Alam Mia, Ruhul Amin and Santush Chandra said following advice of the upazila agriculture officials, this year's mustard plants have been healthy with fully bloomed flowers.
They are expecting higher production than last year's and expecting 5-7 maunds per bigha. Upazila Agriculture Officer Mahabubur Rashid said, "Soon after the Aman season, farmers started cultivating mustard in 980 hectres of land," adding, "And following the lifting of the mustard, they will start cultivating Boro."
 "They manage their expense for the Boro cultivation by selling mustard," he pointed out.
He also said, "Cultivating Boro in the mustard field does not require much plough, fertiliser and pesticides.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Students of Rangamati Government College formed a human chain in front of the college gate
Job fair held in Khulna, Gaibandha
Girl’s body recovered in Panchagarh
Training on farming less water consuming crops held
Fulbari farmers get bumper mustard yield
Land registration in Meherpur halted for lack of sub-registrar
100pc electricity coverage at Dumuria
Meeting discussing the life sketch of Fazle Hasan Abed


Latest News
Tigers reach Lahore
Ex-minister’s son who takes toilet cleaner dies
China coronavirus deaths rise to 17
Outstanding loans of bank directors hit Tk 171,616 cr: Minister
IU restricts campus entry for outsiders
Tigers off to Pakistan to play T20 series
Brazilian legend Julio Cesar in city
N Korea bans foreign tourists over new virus
Brunei seeks Bangladesh’s support for expanding its agriculture
Shakib wishes Tigers success for Pakistan tour
Most Read News
Tahsan and Shovan enthrall audiences at the Deshi Winter Fest 2020
New horizon of carpooling with HOP IN
BGMEA building demolition work begins
3 construction workers electrocuted
New virus adapting and mutating: China
2 Bangladeshis killed in BSF firing
BNP Standing Committee Member Amir Khasru Mahmud Chowdhury
HC bans displaying laminated posters
Crisis-hit Lebanon names new govt
School teacher 'beaten dead' by money lenders
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft