

Fulbari farmers get bumper mustard yield

Bees are seen collecting honey in a dancing style. Local people said farmers are basking in making their dream a success.

Low-lying and char areas in six unions of the upazila were hit hard by flood in recent months. Farmers have cultivated mustard of indigenous and BARI species in more than 100 areas.

Proper rearing and good weather have helped them in the good cultivation. Farmers are expecting 4-5 maunds of mustard from per bigha. If the prices are good, they will be able to recover their losses caused by the flood.

The last flood damaged many crops causing them to count huge losses.

After the flood, mustard cultivation was cultivated in the affected areas. High breed BARI-14 and indigenous seeds were sowed. Farmers, Asaduzzaman, Mominul Islam, Noor Alam Mia, Ruhul Amin and Santush Chandra said following advice of the upazila agriculture officials, this year's mustard plants have been healthy with fully bloomed flowers.

They are expecting higher production than last year's and expecting 5-7 maunds per bigha. Upazila Agriculture Officer Mahabubur Rashid said, "Soon after the Aman season, farmers started cultivating mustard in 980 hectres of land," adding, "And following the lifting of the mustard, they will start cultivating Boro."

"They manage their expense for the Boro cultivation by selling mustard," he pointed out.

He also said, "Cultivating Boro in the mustard field does not require much plough, fertiliser and pesticides.





























FULBARI, KURIGRAM, Jan 22: Mustard growers of Fulbari Upazila are having a bumper production.Bees are seen collecting honey in a dancing style. Local people said farmers are basking in making their dream a success.Low-lying and char areas in six unions of the upazila were hit hard by flood in recent months. Farmers have cultivated mustard of indigenous and BARI species in more than 100 areas.Proper rearing and good weather have helped them in the good cultivation. Farmers are expecting 4-5 maunds of mustard from per bigha. If the prices are good, they will be able to recover their losses caused by the flood.The last flood damaged many crops causing them to count huge losses.After the flood, mustard cultivation was cultivated in the affected areas. High breed BARI-14 and indigenous seeds were sowed. Farmers, Asaduzzaman, Mominul Islam, Noor Alam Mia, Ruhul Amin and Santush Chandra said following advice of the upazila agriculture officials, this year's mustard plants have been healthy with fully bloomed flowers.They are expecting higher production than last year's and expecting 5-7 maunds per bigha. Upazila Agriculture Officer Mahabubur Rashid said, "Soon after the Aman season, farmers started cultivating mustard in 980 hectres of land," adding, "And following the lifting of the mustard, they will start cultivating Boro.""They manage their expense for the Boro cultivation by selling mustard," he pointed out.He also said, "Cultivating Boro in the mustard field does not require much plough, fertiliser and pesticides.